Jawan to Aarya 3: 5 OTT releases to watch on Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on Netflix to Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3, here's a list of 5 latest OTT releases for to binge-watch today. Get ready with your popcorns and enjoy your Sunday

Image credits: IMDB

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's greatest hit was released on Netflix on his birthday, just to remind the ones who has already seen in theatres, it's an extended cut- which means more of SRK

Image credits: IMDB

Aarya 3

Aarya Sareen is back with the much anticipated season 3 killing her biological father. She is ready to take on the Russians and have total control of her business

Image credits: IMDB

Scam 2003: The Telgi story

It's based on the real story of Abdul Karim Telgi's rise from a fruit seller to the master-mind of the stamp paper scam. The show is available on Sony Live

Image credits: IMDB

Daily Dose of Sunshine

This Korean drama is about a kind-hearted nurse who works at a psychiatry clinic who goes above and beyond to help those under her care; it's available on Netflix

Image credits: IMDB

P.I Meena

This investigative thriller is available on Amazon Prime starring Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chatterjee and Jissu Sengupta

Image credits: IMDB
