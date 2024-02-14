Entertainment

Awesome wealth of the Bachchans

Veteran actor-politician Jaya Bachchan has filed her nomination papers after securing the Samajwadi Party nomination for a fifth term in the Rajya Sabha.

The 75-year-old Padma Shri awardee declared assets worth a staggering Rs 1,578 crore, jointly with her husband, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

The election affidavit shows Jaya Bachchan's personal net worth for 2022-23 at Rs 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh's wealth is reported to be Rs 273,74,96,590.

Their combined movable property is valued at Rs 849.11 crore, complemented by immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crore. 

The affidavit further unveils Jaya Bachchan's bank balance of Rs 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh Bachchan's substantial Rs 120,45,62,083.

The Bachchans' opulent lifestyle is vividly reflected in their possessions, with Jaya's jewellery valued at Rs 40.97 crore and a four-wheeler worth Rs 9.82 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive collection of jewellery worth Rs 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles, including 2 Mercedes and a Range Rover, worth Rs 17.66 cr.

Jaya Bachchan accrued her wealth from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees.

Amitabh Bachchan derived his income from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant.

