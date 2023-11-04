Entertainment

All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress

Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress

In a glittery short dress that perfectly highlighted her curves, Deepika Padukone looked amazing.

Everyone's eyes were focused on the dress because of the brilliant rhinestone decorations.
 

The rhinestone-adorned floral design added a playful and feminine element to the ensemble.The dress is worth €1.170,00 means a little over Rs 1,00,000.

Dress designed by Giuseppe Di Morabito

Deepika's excellent sense of style was perfectly displayed in this dress with its crew neckline and sleeveless shape. This gorgeous outfit was designed by Giuseppe Di Morabito.

Deepika Padukone glittery silver accessories

Deepika wore striking dangling stone earrings that gave her outfit a touch of glitz and refinement. Deepika went on to accessorise her fingers with silver finger rings.

Deepika Padukone's look

Her silver gladiator heels were the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani did an amazing job.

