Payal Malik cries as she narrates Armaan's 2nd marriage to Kritika

Payal Malik's emotional breakdown on Bigg Boss OTT 3 over Armaan Malik's second marriage to Kritika Malik reveals complex relationship dynamics
Payal Malik cried while narrating Armaan Malik's second marriage to Kritika Malik on Bigg Boss OTT 3, revealing the pain and complexity of their unique relationship dynamics
Payal described how Armaan and Kritika went out together, decided to get married, and returned as a married couple, highlighting the suddenness of their decision
Munisha Khatwani asked Payal if she felt betrayed by Kritika marrying her husband. This question led to an emotional moment where Payal struggled to respond
Armaan consoled Payal as she cried, with Kritika noting Payal's emotional response. Other housemates gathered to comfort her, showcasing the group's support
Armaan shared that he and Payal fell in love within six days and married on the seventh, a whirlwind romance that defied conventional timelines
Kritika, initially a friend of Payal, stayed at the Malik house after a cancelled trip, during which she and Armaan fell in love and decided to marry quickly
Payal initially couldn't accept Armaan and Kritika's wedding when she saw their pictures. Over time, she gradually came to terms with their marriage
The trio's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been criticized but also captivated viewers, with their personal revelations sparking significant attention on the show