Entertainment

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young

1. Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree, who worked with Salman Khan in the film Maine Pyar Kiya, is 56 years old. Even at this age, she looks beautiful and gorgeous.

2. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar, who worked with Salman Khan in the film Janam Samjha Karo, is 51 years old. Urmila looks very beautiful at this age.

3. Kajol

Kajol, who has worked with Salman Khan, is 50 years old. Kajol and Salman worked together in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Kajol looks very beautiful even at this age.

4. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Salman have worked in the films Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq. Madhuri is 57 years old and even now, her age cannot be guessed by looking at her.

5. Twinkle Khanna

Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna worked together in the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Twinkle is 51 years old and still looks very beautiful.

6. Neelam Kothari

Salman Khan and Neelam Kothari worked together in the film Ek Ladka Ek Ladki. 55-year-old Neelam looks very young at this age.

7. Sheeba

Salman Khan worked with Sheeba in the film Suryavanshi. 54-year-old Sheeba looks very beautiful even at this age. Looking at her, it cannot be said that she is so old.

8. Ayesha Jhulka

Ayesha Jhulka worked with Salman Khan in the film Kurbaan. 54-year-old Ayesha still looks quite fit, young and still beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor to Rashmika: Bollywood’s beautiful stars without makeup

Samantha-Naga to Sara-Ali: 6 Stars who divorced shortly after marriage

Honey Singh to Badshah: Know real names of top 10 Indian singers

Kangana Ranaut Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress