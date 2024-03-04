Entertainment

How Nita Ambani's saree supported Swadeshi movement, deep Indian roots

Anant Ambani pre-wedding

The Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani is all set to get her youngest son Anant Ambani married.

Nita Ambani's saree

In one of the events, she beautifully dressed herself in a Handloom Kanchipuram saree, demonstrating the wonderful skill of South Indian weavers.

Nita Ambani's saree

This decision expressed her love for traditional Indian workmanship while emphasizing her support for local craftsmen and the 'Swadeshi' movement.

Nita Ambani's saree

The saree reflected her deep appreciation for traditional Indian artistry she is an avid supporter of Indian arts and culture.

Nita Ambani's saree

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a silver Kanchipuram saree designed by Swadesh, a collaborative platform passionate about India's arts, crafts, and handlooms.

Nita Ambani's saree

The couturier of this saree is Manish Malhotra, who is recognised for celebrating India and its diverse crafts in every couture piece he creates.

Nita Ambani's saree

By wearing the saree, she highlights the exceptional ability of local artists.

