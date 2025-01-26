Entertainment

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025

Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' has delivered a stellar box office performance, surpassing all other Hindi films released in 2025. Learn more about the top 5 films of the year so far

5. Azaad

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aman Devgn, Rasha Thadani

India Earnings: ₹5.90 Crore

4. Fateh

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Star Cast: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah

India Earnings: ₹10.71 Crore

3. Emergency

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik

India Earnings: ₹12.90 Crore

2. Game Changer

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Star Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S.J. Surya

India Earnings: ₹24.74 Crore (Hindi Version Only)

1. Sky Force

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan

India Earnings: ₹33.75 Crore (Approx. Data)

Sky Force Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film soars to new heights

Republic Day 2025: Top 8 patriotic Bollywood movies to enjoy

PHOTOS: Shriya Saran's mesmerizing lakeside look wins hearts online

PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai's diet and beauty secrets at 51