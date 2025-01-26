Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' has delivered a stellar box office performance, surpassing all other Hindi films released in 2025. Learn more about the top 5 films of the year so far
Release Date: January 17, 2025
Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aman Devgn, Rasha Thadani
India Earnings: ₹5.90 Crore
Release Date: January 10, 2025
Star Cast: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah
India Earnings: ₹10.71 Crore
Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik
India Earnings: ₹12.90 Crore
Star Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S.J. Surya
India Earnings: ₹24.74 Crore (Hindi Version Only)
Release Date: January 24, 2025
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan
India Earnings: ₹33.75 Crore (Approx. Data)
