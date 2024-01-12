Entertainment

Guntur Kaaram LEAKED: Mahesh Babu, Jayaram's film out on Torrent sites

After his mother, Vasundhara (Ramya Krishnan), divorces him, Ramana (Mahesh Babu) stays with his father, Satyam (Jayaram).

The complete film Guntur Kaaram has been leaked online. 

Unfortunately, the much-expected and eagerly anticipated Guntur Kaaram couldn't avoid the pirate mafia following its theatrical premiere.

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram movie was pirated just hours after it opened in theatres throughout the world. 

The whole content of this family action drama was duplicated and turned into links that were shared online using numerous unauthorised websites.

 These sites, which allow people to watch and download Guntur Kaaram, are becoming popular on social media.

Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, and Mahesh Achanta. 

The film is being made on a hefty Rs 200 crore budget. The director and writer is Trivikram Srinivas. 

