Gulabo Sitabo to Paa: 7 iconic looks of Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment
Gulabo Sitabo to Paa are 7 iconic Amitabh Bachchan looks, showcasing his versatility in roles from quirky to epic, including Hollywood debut
Amitabh Bachchan sported a quirky old man look with shabby clothing, a long white beard, and round glasses, perfectly embodying the character of Mirza, a landlord
Big B's portrayal of Auro, a 12-year-old boy with a rare genetic disorder, was remarkable. The prosthetic makeup, bald head, and unique voice modulation highlighted his dedication
In his Hollywood debut, Bachchan played Meyer Wolfsheim, a suave gangster. His sharp suits, slicked-back hair, and cufflinks exuded sophistication, adding depth to the character
Amitabh Bachchan's look was vibrant. His colorful turbans, flamboyant attire, and extravagant accessories perfectly matched his lively character, a fun-loving wedding planner
His warrior look, complete with a long beard, turban, and heavy armor, added gravitas to his character in this epic action-adventure film
Bachchan played a 102-year-old man. His transformation included gray hair, wrinkled skin, and a gentle demeanor, showcasing his versatility in aging gracefully on screen