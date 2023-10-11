Agneepath to Aarakshan, 5 poems recited by Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment
Written by the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, this is one of Amitabh Bachchan's most famous recitations as it delves into the metaphors of life and the pursuit of happiness.
This powerful and motivational poem was featured in 'Agneepath' where Amitabh Bachchan recited it in the film, and it has since become iconic for its inspiring message.
While this is a song from the Bollywood movie 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', Amitabh Bachchan's recitation of the lyrics added depth to the song.
This poem reflects on the mysteries and beauty of the night. Amitabh Bachchan's rich and resonant voice brings out the magic of the words.
Amitabh Bachchan recited this poem for a social awareness campaign, addressing the issue of reservation in educational institutions and employment.