Entertainment

11-Oct-2023, 07:00:35 am

Agneepath to Aarakshan, 5 poems recited by Amitabh Bachchan

Image credits: Instagram

Madhushala

Written by the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, this is one of Amitabh Bachchan's most famous recitations as it delves into the metaphors of life and the pursuit of happiness.

Image credits: Instagram

Agneepath

This powerful and motivational poem was featured in 'Agneepath' where Amitabh Bachchan recited it in the film, and it has since become iconic for its inspiring message.

Image credits: Instagram

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi

While this is a song from the Bollywood movie 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', Amitabh Bachchan's recitation of the lyrics added depth to the song.

Image credits: Instagram

Raat Aati Hai

This poem reflects on the mysteries and beauty of the night. Amitabh Bachchan's rich and resonant voice brings out the magic of the words.

Image credits: Instagram

Aarakshan

Amitabh Bachchan recited this poem for a social awareness campaign, addressing the issue of reservation in educational institutions and employment.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One