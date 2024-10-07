Entertainment

Rajinikanth’s 6 missed blockbusters

Image credits: instagram

Vetaiyan to release on...

Rajinikanth's Vetaiyan is set to release on October 10th.

Image credits: IMDB

1. Papanasam

Rajinikanth was initially offered the lead role in the blockbuster hit Papanasam, which eventually starred Kamal Haasan.

Image credits: Google

2. Mudhalvan

Rajinikanth reportedly declined to play the lead role in Mudhalvan while Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister.

Image credits: Google

3. Indian

Rajinikanth reportedly declined to star in Indian due to its political storyline.

Image credits: Google

4. Anniyan

Rajinikanth was Shankar's first choice for the lead role in Anniyan.

Image credits: Google

5. Saamy

Rajinikanth reportedly rejected the storyline of the movie Saamy.

Image credits: Google

6. Sarkar

Rajinikanth reportedly rejected Sarkar due to its political theme.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One