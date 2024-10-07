Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Vetaiyan is set to release on October 10th.
Rajinikanth was initially offered the lead role in the blockbuster hit Papanasam, which eventually starred Kamal Haasan.
Rajinikanth reportedly declined to play the lead role in Mudhalvan while Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister.
Rajinikanth reportedly declined to star in Indian due to its political storyline.
Rajinikanth was Shankar's first choice for the lead role in Anniyan.
Rajinikanth reportedly rejected the storyline of the movie Saamy.
Rajinikanth reportedly rejected Sarkar due to its political theme.