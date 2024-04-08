Here's why Divyenndu will not return as Munna Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur 3'

Entertainment
Actor Divyenndu, best known for his role as Munna Bhaiya in the Prime Video series 'Mirzapur', has confirmed that he would not return for the show's third season.
In an interview, he stated that his character had a huge impact on his personality, which frequently led to sad occasions for him.
In an interview, he declared that he would not be a part of 'Mirzapur Season 3' as it was taking a toll on his life.
He said that one shouldn't romanticize getting too far into a character because it's not simple. For him, it might get very gloomy at times.
"I felt suffocated and it was so tough that I was not even aware you were in that zone. It's only until you get out of it that you realize how dark it was," he said.
The news may come as a surprise to 'Mirzapur' fans, as Divyenndu's portrayal of Munna Bhaiya was universally praised by both viewers and reviewers.