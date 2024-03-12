Entertainment

Nita Ambani wore Mughal emperor's Kalgi as Bajuband worth Rs 200 crore

Nita Ambani at Miss World 2024

Nita Ambani stunned in the Miss World event in Mumbai, India, on March 9, 2024, wearing a handloom saree.

Nita Ambani awarded

She was also presented with the 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' for her charitable efforts. 

Nita Ambani's bajuband

However, all eyes were on her bajuband, which was a Kalgi of Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor. 

Nita Ambani's bajuband cost

An Instagram page revealed the price of the pricey artwork, which is worth more than Rs. 200 crore.

Nita Ambani's bajuband

The jewelry piece is made of gold and set with diamonds, rubies, and spinels.

Nita Ambani's look

For the event, Nita Ambani chose a Banarasi saree with a jangla design that was created from beautiful gold and zari, adding refinement to her appearance.

