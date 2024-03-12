Nita Ambani wore Mughal emperor's Kalgi as Bajuband worth Rs 200 crore

Entertainment
Nita Ambani stunned in the Miss World event in Mumbai, India, on March 9, 2024, wearing a handloom saree.
She was also presented with the 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' for her charitable efforts.
However, all eyes were on her bajuband, which was a Kalgi of Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor.
An Instagram page revealed the price of the pricey artwork, which is worth more than Rs. 200 crore.
The jewelry piece is made of gold and set with diamonds, rubies, and spinels.
For the event, Nita Ambani chose a Banarasi saree with a jangla design that was created from beautiful gold and zari, adding refinement to her appearance.