'War 2': Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to complete shoot in 60 days?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming action drama film 'War 2'.
According to Bollywood Hungama, both stars have set aside 60 days to shoot the sequel to the action-packed picture.
It is reported that Hrithik is shooting his entry sequence, which is an action-packed stint, and has only 55 to 60 days to shoot 'War 2'.
The majority of it will take place in Mumbai studios and interestingly, Hrithik will wind up 'War 2' by June 2024, and it is one of the films he will complete in record time.
Jr. NTR will begin filming for 'War 2' in April and finish by the end of July and like Hrithik, he has planned 60 days to shoot War, with 25 to 30 days of combination filming.
Yash Raj Films has mastered the skill of staging large films efficiently, as this template does not demand additional days of shooting from actors nor does it add to the budget.