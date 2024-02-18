Entertainment

Biryani to Rajma Chawal-7 popular Indian lunch ideas for Sunday

Here are seven popular Indian lunch options perfect for a Sunday feast.

Image credits: Freepik

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken uses succulent chicken pieces cooked, marinated and grilled in yoghurt and tandoori spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dosa with Sambar and Chutney

Dosas are thin, crispy crepes made from fermented rice and lentil batter, served with a variety of savory fillings such as spiced potatoes or paneer.
 

Image credits: Getty

Chole Bhature

Spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread called bhature is a staple food in Punjabi weddings.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Palak Paneer

Palak paneer is a classic North Indian dish made with cubes of paneer cooked in a creamy spinach gravy flavoured with garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and garam masala.

Image credits: Freepik

Butter Chicken

Butter chicken is a rich and creamy curry made with tender pieces of chicken cooked in a tomato-based sauce enriched with butter, cream, and aromatic spices.

Image credits: our own

Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry)

Rajma is a flavorful curry with red kidney beans cooked in spiced tomato-onion gravy. It's seasoned with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and served with rice.

Image credits: Freepik

Biryani

Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with long-grain Basmati rice, marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or beef), and aromatic spices. 

Image credits: Freepik
