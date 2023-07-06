‘The Out-Laws’ to ‘Adhura’ - Weekend OTT releases to watch

Entertainment
Here is a mix of both comedy and suspense for you to binge-watch this weekend.
Starring Nina Dobrev, Adam DeVine and Pierce Brosnan, this comedy film is about a bank manager who discovers that he is about to get married to a family of infamous outlaws.
Inspired by true events, this spy thriller focuses on the aftermath of the Indian Intelligence Bureau receiving sensitive information about an impending attack on the country.
With Huma Qureshi in the lead, this movie tells the inspiring journey of Tarla Dalal, a highly acclaimed Indian chef and cookbook writer.
A remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, this suspense thriller stars Sonam Kapoor takes on the lead role of a visually impaired woman.
Based on a book series authored by Michael Connelly, this legal drama from the United States centers around Mickey Haller, a Defense Attorney based in Los Angeles.
This movie is about three women of varying ages who share a home and are trying to propel themselves ahead of the people who have traditionally held them back.
The series revolves around Vedant, a new 10-year-old pupil at Nilgiri Valley School, who is linked to a series of mysterious occurrences.