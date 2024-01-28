69th Filmfare Awards: Jawan to Pathaan; list of best film nominations

Entertainment
Let's look at the 6 best films of the year that have received nominations for the coveted award. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' received nominations
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer blockbuster was Shah Rukh's first movie of the year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is on the race for the coveted award
RRKPK directed by Karan Johar starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt received nomination for the 'Best Film' at the 69th Filmfare Awards
This Vikrant Massey starrer too got a nomination for 'Best Film' award at the 69th Filmfare Awards
Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar starrer received it's nomination at the 69th Filmfare for 'Best Film' award
Shah Rukh Khan's second movie of the year, this Atlee directorial received the nomination for the 'Best Film'
'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor received it's nomination for the best film award