Entertainment

69th Filmfare Awards: Shah Rukh to Ranbir; best actor nominations

The coveted 69th Filmfare Awards will be announced tonight, before that let's check out the nominations for the best actor award

Image credits: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan for 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan received the nomination for the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' award for his Rajkumar Hirani directed heartfelt movie

Image credits: IMDb

Ranveer Singh for 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Ranveer Singh has been nominated for the 'Best Actor' award for Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Image credits: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan received a second nomination for this Atlee directorial

Image credits: IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor for 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor received a nomination for the 'Best Actor' award for this Sandeep Vanga directorial

Image credits: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal for 'Sam Bahadur'

Vicky Kaushal received a nomination for playing Sam Manekshaw in his bio-pic in this Meghna Gulzar directorial

Image credits: IMDb

Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol received the nomination for best actor for the film Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One