69th Filmfare Awards: Shah Rukh to Ranbir; best actor nominations

The coveted 69th Filmfare Awards will be announced tonight, before that let's check out the nominations for the best actor award
Shah Rukh Khan received the nomination for the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' award for his Rajkumar Hirani directed heartfelt movie
Ranveer Singh has been nominated for the 'Best Actor' award for Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Shah Rukh Khan received a second nomination for this Atlee directorial
Ranbir Kapoor received a nomination for the 'Best Actor' award for this Sandeep Vanga directorial
Vicky Kaushal received a nomination for playing Sam Manekshaw in his bio-pic in this Meghna Gulzar directorial
Sunny Deol received the nomination for best actor for the film Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma