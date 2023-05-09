Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her next film, Love Again, in New York City. She was spotted going to a talk show to speak about her film.
In a white gown, Priyanka looked gorgeous. The actress wore a backless gown with a plunging neckline. The dress is also ideal for a summer date.
Priyanka wore the gown with matching white shoes and a pair of sunglasses. To complete the appearance, she let her wavy hair open.
Before heading to the studio, Priyanka Chopra was spotted waving at fans and posing for the media. The New York Premiere of the film took place a few days age.
The movie centres around Mira (Priyanka), who still grieves her partner's death after two years. She frequently texts her deceased partner's mobile number to deal with her sadness.
However, life intervenes, and Rob (Sam Heughan) begins to use the number. He eventually sees her messages but has no idea who she is.
Mira and Rob eventually cross paths and fall in love. The movie also features Nick Jonas. Priyanka believes that Love Again will revitalise the rom-com genre.