Entertainment

5 reasons to watch 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan's action to Katrina Kaif's towel fight 

Image credits: Instagram

Family oriented

'Tiger 3' will have Salman Khan's personal life story where he will be seen protecting and showing what a perfect, loving family looks like. 

Image credits: Instagram

Katrina Kaif's towel action scene

The most talked about scene from the trailer is where Katrina Kaif is doing a fight scene in a towel. 

Image credits: Instagram

Romance

Fans will get to see the romance between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were alleged to be dating in real life a long time back. 

Image credits: Instagram

Action

The spy-thriller promises to be filled with action and Salman's fighting scenes are not to be missed. 

Image credits: Instagram

Villain

Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he plays the negative role and looks fierce. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One