Hema Malini turns 75

Unknown facts about the 'Dream Girl'

Classical dancer

Before entering the world of films, Hema Malini was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She was a student of the renowned dance guru V.S. Muthuswami Pillai.

Dream Girl

She is often referred to as the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood. This nickname was given to her after her role in the movie 'Dream Girl'. 

Directorial debut

In addition to her acting career, Hema Malini directed films like 'Dil Aashna Hai' and 'Tell Me O Kkhuda'. 

Author

She has authored a book titled 'Beyond the Dream Girl', which is an autobiography that provides insights into her life, career, and personal experiences.

Philanthropist

Hema Malini has been actively involved in philanthropic work, including initiatives related to healthcare, education, and women's empowerment.

