7 Bollywood couples who locked their lips in public

Here is a list of Bollywood celebrity couples who publicly locked their lips.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani was seen sharing a passionate kiss with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra on his 39th birthday.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The most romantic Bollywood pair is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are deeply in love. Deepika and Ranveer kissing on the beach in black and white will melt your heart.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood's cutest couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, sealed their wedding with a lip lock. 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have no qualms in showcasing their love in public. The two often express their love by locking their lips.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are proud parents to Zain and Misha. Their deep love gives love goals.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's passion turns the town red. The two slay together and can't keep their gaze away from one other.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's bond is growing. Saba released a video of the two locking their children and declaring their love on Hrithik's birthday.

