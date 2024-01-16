'Animal': Co-producer moves to Delhi HC seeking stay on OTT release

Entertainment
Cine 1 Studios, a co-producer of the Bollywood film Animal, approached the Delhi High Court on Monday to seek a stay on its release on OTT platforms.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on December 1, 2023, and will be available on the OTT platform on January 26, 2024.
Cine 1 Studios Pvt Ltd claimed a breach of contract and that it was not paid a single penny.
The defendant and another co-producer, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, claimed that Rs 2.6 crore was given to the plaintiff, which it did not disclose to the court.
Justice Sanjeev Narula reviewed the paperwork filed by the defendant regarding a payment of Rs 2.6 crore to the plaintiff.
When asked by the judge about the reported payment, Cine 1 Studios' attorney stated that he was unaware of it because the document had not been brought to his attention.
The plaintiff's counsel informed the court that the authorized signatory of Cine 1 Studios, Murad Khetani, will appear before it on January 18, the next date of the hearing.