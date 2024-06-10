 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

When Shivam Dube was criticized for doing inter-religion marriage

Image credits: Instagram

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube married his lifelong love Anjum Khan in 2021.

Image credits: Instagram

While many congratulated him, there were many spewing venom and criticizing his decision to marry outside of his religion and observe Islamic rites during the ceremony.

Image credits: Instagram

The photographs the Indian cricketer released from his wedding ceremony showed him doing certain Islamic traditions.

Image credits: Instagram

Faced backlash

Seeing this people began criticizing him and slammed him for changing his religion for love.

Image credits: Instagram

Netizens took to social media and wrote, "If you love someone why change religion? Shame on  being a Hindu."

Image credits: Instagram

Applauded for love

While many wrote, "Love is beyond anything...He proved it."

Image credits: Instagram
