When Shivam Dube was criticized for doing inter-religion marriage

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube married his lifelong love Anjum Khan in 2021.
While many congratulated him, there were many spewing venom and criticizing his decision to marry outside of his religion and observe Islamic rites during the ceremony.
The photographs the Indian cricketer released from his wedding ceremony showed him doing certain Islamic traditions.
Seeing this people began criticizing him and slammed him for changing his religion for love.
Netizens took to social media and wrote, "If you love someone why change religion? Shame on being a Hindu."
While many wrote, "Love is beyond anything...He proved it."