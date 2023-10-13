Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir; 10 quotes by the former Indian opener

CRICKET
"The most challenging battles are often fought within. Believe in yourself, stay true to your values, and you can overcome any obstacle."
"I have always believed that cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life. Every time I step onto the field, I carry my country with me. I'm playing for a billion people."
"In cricket, as in life, it's not just about winning. It's about how you play the game."
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It's the courage to continue that counts."
"You may have talent, but if you do not have determination, you won't go far. With determination, you can achieve anything."
"Teamwork is not just about being together. It's about trusting each other and playing for each other. That's what makes a winning team."
"I've always believed that you don't play for personal glory; you play for the pride of your country and the people who support you
"Don't let fear or failure hold you back. Embrace them, learn from them, and use them as stepping stones to success."
"Records are meant to be broken. What's more important is the legacy you leave behind, the impact you make on the game and the lives of those around you."
"Cricket is a great leveller. It can humble the mightiest and lift the weakest. It's a game that teaches you values that go beyond the boundaries of the field."