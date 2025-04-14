Exam Prep: Best IIT-JEE Coaching Centers in Lucknow

Career
It is one of the leading coaching centres for IIT JEE preparation.
With interactive study plans and guidance, Hinduzone has become a popular online platform.
India's trusted brand for JEE preparation, its Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow is a favorite among students.
This Kapoorthala coaching is known for its in-depth study and foundation course, building a strong base for JEE.
Aakash's Lucknow branch is excellent for both NEET and JEE. Experienced teachers and test series are its specialties.
Kota's famous Resonance coaching is now in Lucknow. It is a great option for solid JEE Advanced preparation.
Top-level coaching Allen's center is in Indira Nagar. Tremendous quality in test series and Doubt Sessions.
Located in Gomti Nagar, this institute also prepares for CUET and CLAT along with JEE. Performance tracking system is also available.
Vidyamandir Classes and Momentum Institute, both are giving good results for JEE preparation in Lucknow.
