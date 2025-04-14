Career

Exam Prep: Best IIT-JEE Coaching Centers in Lucknow

Toppers Academy Lucknow

It is one of the leading coaching centres for IIT JEE preparation.

The Hinduzone Lucknow

With interactive study plans and guidance, Hinduzone has become a popular online platform.

FIITJEE Lucknow

India's trusted brand for JEE preparation, its Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow is a favorite among students.

Gravity Classes Lucknow

This Kapoorthala coaching is known for its in-depth study and foundation course, building a strong base for JEE.

Aakash Institute Lucknow

Aakash's Lucknow branch is excellent for both NEET and JEE. Experienced teachers and test series are its specialties.

Resonance Lucknow

Kota's famous Resonance coaching is now in Lucknow. It is a great option for solid JEE Advanced preparation.

ALLEN Career Institute Lucknow

Top-level coaching Allen's center is in Indira Nagar. Tremendous quality in test series and Doubt Sessions.

Career Launcher Lucknow

Located in Gomti Nagar, this institute also prepares for CUET and CLAT along with JEE. Performance tracking system is also available.

VMC & Momentum Lucknow

Vidyamandir Classes and Momentum Institute, both are giving good results for JEE preparation in Lucknow.

