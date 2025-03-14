Business
The first commercial passenger flight took off on January 1, 1914—a dream then, and still one for many today.
The first commercial flight flew between two Florida cities via the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line.
The first passenger flight from St. Petersburg to Tampa covered 34 km in 23 minutes.
The pilot of the first commercial passenger flight was Tony Janus.
The 567 kg Flying Boat, 8m long and 13m wide, was sent to Petersburg by train.
The world's first passenger plane had just one seat, with its ticket auctioned for $400—equivalent to ₹6,02,129 today.
