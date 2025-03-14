Business

You'll be shocked to see the price of the first flight ticket!

When did the first flight in history take place?

The first commercial passenger flight took off on January 1, 1914—a dream then, and still one for many today.

Where did the first commercial flight take off?

The first commercial flight flew between two Florida cities via the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line.

How long was the first flight?

The first passenger flight from St. Petersburg to Tampa covered 34 km in 23 minutes.

Who flew the first plane?

The pilot of the first commercial passenger flight was Tony Janus.

How big was the world's first plane?

The 567 kg Flying Boat, 8m long and 13m wide, was sent to Petersburg by train.

How much did the first flight ticket cost?

The world's first passenger plane had just one seat, with its ticket auctioned for $400—equivalent to ₹6,02,129 today.

