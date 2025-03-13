Business

Top losing stocks today: PolicyBazaar among biggest decliners

1- Policy Bazaar Stock Price

Decline - 5.61%

Current Price - ₹1326.80

2- KEC International Stock Price

Decline - 5.54%

Current Price - ₹675

3- Bharat Forge Stock Price

Decline - 4.26%

Current Price - ₹1043.65

4- Sapphire Foods Stock Price

Decline - 3.93%

Current Price - ₹302.35

5- Redington Stock Price

Decline - 3.91%

Current Price - ₹225.25

6- Castrol India Stock Price

Decline - 3.19%

Current Price - ₹232.33

7- Phoenix Mills Stock Price

Decline - 3.16%

Current Price - ₹1550.80

8- Shriram Finance Stock Price

Decline - 2.92%

Current Price - ₹618.30

9- India Cements Stock Price

Decline - 2.88%

Current Price - ₹272.50

10- Mastek Ltd Stock Price

Decline - 2.86%

Current Price - ₹2250.55

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert. 

