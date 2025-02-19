Business
Comedian and actor Paresh Ganatra turned 60. Born in Mumbai on February 19, 1965, Paresh has been working in the entertainment industry for five decades.
Paresh Ganatra started his acting career in 1984 with Gujarati theatre. 'Mann' (1999), starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, was his first Hindi film.
Paresh has also worked in films like 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Aankhen', 'Welcome' starring Akshay Kumar, 'Delhi Belly' starring Imran Khan, and 'Dabangg 3' starring Salman Khan.
Paresh Ganatra started his TV career in 1999 with 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka'. Later, he became popular with shows like 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' and 'Chidiya Ghar'.
According to Paresh Ganatra, he lost his savings of 75 thousand rupees in the Harshad Mehta scam in 1992. At that time, his monthly salary was 5 thousand rupees.
Paresh Ganatra played a key role in the 2020 web series 'Scam 1992', which was based on Harshad Mehta and starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.
Paresh Ganatra was last seen in the comedy show 'Aapka Apna Zakir', which was telecast in 2024. His last film 'Khichdi 2' was released in 2023.
