Who is Manoj Modi? Meet Mukesh Ambani's close confidant from Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, leads Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with diverse interests beyond oil and gas.
One person is always present with Mukesh Ambani during deals, known as MM within Reliance.
Manoj Modi (MM) is considered Mukesh Ambani's closest confidant. He joined Reliance in 1980, and they are college friends.
Ambani and Modi were batchmates. Modi is a family man with a wife and two daughters.
Despite working closely with the Ambani family, Manoj Modi maintains a low profile.
Modi played a key role in deals like the Facebook-Jio partnership and the Hazira petrochemical complex.
Mukesh Ambani gifted Modi a bungalow worth a reported ₹1,500 crore in Navi Mumbai.
