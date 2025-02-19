Business

Who is Manoj Modi? Meet Mukesh Ambani's close confidant from Reliance

Mukesh Ambani's Business Empire

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, leads Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with diverse interests beyond oil and gas.

Mukesh Ambani's Key Associate

One person is always present with Mukesh Ambani during deals, known as MM within Reliance.

Mukesh Ambani's Closest Confidant

Manoj Modi (MM) is considered Mukesh Ambani's closest confidant. He joined Reliance in 1980, and they are college friends.

Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi: Close Friends

Ambani and Modi were batchmates. Modi is a family man with a wife and two daughters.

Manoj Modi: A Low-Profile Figure

Despite working closely with the Ambani family, Manoj Modi maintains a low profile.

Manoj Modi's Role in Key Reliance Deals

Modi played a key role in deals like the Facebook-Jio partnership and the Hazira petrochemical complex.

Manoj Modi Gifted a Luxurious Bungalow

Mukesh Ambani gifted Modi a bungalow worth a reported ₹1,500 crore in Navi Mumbai.

