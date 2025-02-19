JSW Energy Stock: High-potential buy for strong returns before summer

Business
With summer approaching, electricity demand will surge, putting power sector companies in focus. JSW Energy Ltd could be a top performer.
JSW Energy Ltd operates in thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation. Its stock is expected to rise.
JSW Energy Ltd's stock traded around 453.60 with a 3% surge on Wednesday, February 19th.
JSW Energy Ltd is preparing to acquire KSK Mahanadi Power Company, with a capacity of 3600 MW. Approval was received in January, and CCI approval is expected by Q1.
JSW Energy aims to become a 10 GW power company by FY25. After acquiring 4696 MW of O2 Power in Q3, its capacity reached 6751 MW.
Motilal Oswal recommends JSW Energy Ltd with a target price of 705 rupees, about 60% higher than the current price.
JSW Energy stock hit a high of 805 rupees in September 2024 and a low of 420 rupees on February 17th.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
