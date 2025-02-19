Business

JSW Energy Stock: High-potential buy for strong returns before summer

Power Sector in Focus

With summer approaching, electricity demand will surge, putting power sector companies in focus. JSW Energy Ltd could be a top performer.

About JSW Energy Ltd

JSW Energy Ltd operates in thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation. Its stock is expected to rise.

JSW Energy Share Price

JSW Energy Ltd's stock traded around 453.60 with a 3% surge on Wednesday, February 19th.

JSW Energy Ltd's Acquisition Plan

JSW Energy Ltd is preparing to acquire KSK Mahanadi Power Company, with a capacity of 3600 MW. Approval was received in January, and CCI approval is expected by Q1.

JSW Energy's Power Capacity

JSW Energy aims to become a 10 GW power company by FY25. After acquiring 4696 MW of O2 Power in Q3, its capacity reached 6751 MW.

JSW Energy Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends JSW Energy Ltd with a target price of 705 rupees, about 60% higher than the current price.

JSW Energy Share High/Low

JSW Energy stock hit a high of 805 rupees in September 2024 and a low of 420 rupees on February 17th.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

UAE Gold Rate on February 19: Price of 22k, 24k, 18k, goes up AGAIN!

Qatar Gold Rate on February 19: Check 22k,18k,24k gold prices

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 19: Rate of 24k 8gm gold rises by SAR 8

Panama Petro to Duroply: Top 10 gainers today February 19