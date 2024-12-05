Business

Top Gainers: Maharashtra seamless soars by 9% on December 5

Maharashtra Seamless Share Price

Up by 9.42%, Current Price - Rs 728.45

Central Depository Services Share Price

Up by 6.49%, Current Price - Rs 1829.50

Triveni Engineering Share Price

Up by 5.35%, Current Price - Rs 430.50

Castrol India Share Price

Up by 5.05%, Current Price - Rs 218.08

Motilal Oswal Share Price

Up by 4.99%, Current Price - Rs 1000.15

Zomato Share Price

Up by 4.75%, Current Price - Rs 299.85

Gillette India Share Price

Up by 4.51%, Current Price - Rs 10221.45

Jyoti CNC Automation Share Price

Up by 4.33%, Current Price - Rs 1386.60

Granules India Share Price

Up by 4.10%, Current Price - Rs 565.35

Angel One Share Price

Up by 3.92%, Current Price - Rs 3151.10

