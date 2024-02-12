Business

UPI in Mauritius, Sri Lanka: Here's how Indians can make UPI payments

1. Cross-Border Digital Payments Milestone:

The launch of UPI services was accompanied by the introduction of RuPay card services in Mauritius, enhancing financial connectivity between the countries.

2. How UPI Works Abroad:

To enable UPI payments in Mauritius and Sri Lanka, individuals need to register their bank accounts with a UPI-enabled mobile application.

3. How UPI Works Abroad:

Once the bank account is linked, users can input recipient information, including bank account number, IBAN, BIC, along with specifying the transfer amount and currency.

4. Steps to Make UPI Payments in Mauritius and Sri Lanka:

Open the UPI app and navigate to the home screen. Tap on your profile picture. In the Payment Settings section, select UPI International.

5. Steps to Make UPI Payments

Activate the desired bank account for international UPI payments. Enter the UPI PIN to confirm activation. After activation, scan the QR code provided by the merchant.

6. Steps to Make UPI Payments:

Input the payment amount in both local currency and Indian rupees. Tap "Pay" and enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

