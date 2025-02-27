Business

Ultratech cement to NBFC: 8 stocks to focus on February 27

1. UltraTech Cement Share

UltraTech Cement Board of Directors approved the expansion plan from wire and cable segment. Construction value chain, 1800 crore capital expenditure plan approved

2. NBFC Stocks

RBI has given relief to NBFC companies by reducing risk weight on loans from 125% to 100%. This will provide relief from increasing costs for NBFCs

3. RailTel Corporation Share

RailTel Corporation informed the market that it has received two major orders. This is the third order in a week. Both new orders are from South Central Railway

4. Bharat Electronics Share

The company informed that a board meeting is to be held on March 5, in which the proposal for interim dividend will be considered. After this, investors may get a dividend gift

5. Tata Power Share

Tata Power Corporate Family Rating has been updated by Moody’s Rating. The rating agency has retained the rating, while upgrading the outlook. Which can be seen on Thursday

6. Mahindra EPC Irrigation Share

The company informed the stock market that it has received an order for the supply of micro-irrigation systems under the Community Micro Irrigation Project

7. SpiceJet Share

In September-December quarter results released on Wednesday, SpiceJet has recovered from losses and come into profit. However, the company's income has fallen in both the quarters

8. Waaree Energies Share

Waaree Energies has received a large order to supply 410 MWp solar PV modules from a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables. This is to be started from the next financial year

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment

