Tata Motors investors lose Rs 2 lakh crore in 8 months; here's why

Tata Motors Becomes Worst Performing Share in Nifty

Tata Motors, a company of the Tata Group, has been the worst performer in the Nifty index in the last 8 months.

Tata Motors Share Price Plunges Nearly 44% in Last 8 Months

Since July 2024, Tata Motors' share price has fallen by nearly 44%.

Tata Motors Reached Highest Level of ₹1179 Last July

In July 2024, the share of Tata Motors was at the level of ₹1179. On February 25, it closed at ₹661.60 after falling by 1%.

Tata Motors Market Cap Decreases by ₹1.9 Lakh Crore in 8 Months

Due to the sharp fall in the share of Tata Motors in the last 8 months, the company's market cap has decreased by ₹1.9 lakh crore. Currently, it is ₹2,43,547 crore.

Tata Motors May Remain in Consolidation Phase in 2025

Brokers believe that Tata Motors is currently in consolidation mode and the stock may remain sluggish till 2025.

JLR Demand Decreased in China and European Markets

In addition, Jaguar Land Rover is also facing weak demand in major markets like China, UK and European Union.

Tata Motors Share Can Give Profit in Long Term Investment

Experts see Tata Motors' poor performance as a long-term investment opportunity.

Know What is the Target Price of Tata Motors

CLSA targets ₹930 for Tata Motors, BNP Paribas ₹935, citing strong domestic demand and JLR performance.

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to take the advice of a good expert. 

