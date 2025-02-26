Tata Motors investors lose Rs 2 lakh crore in 8 months; here's why

Business
Tata Motors, a company of the Tata Group, has been the worst performer in the Nifty index in the last 8 months.
Since July 2024, Tata Motors' share price has fallen by nearly 44%.
In July 2024, the share of Tata Motors was at the level of ₹1179. On February 25, it closed at ₹661.60 after falling by 1%.
Due to the sharp fall in the share of Tata Motors in the last 8 months, the company's market cap has decreased by ₹1.9 lakh crore. Currently, it is ₹2,43,547 crore.
Brokers believe that Tata Motors is currently in consolidation mode and the stock may remain sluggish till 2025.
In addition, Jaguar Land Rover is also facing weak demand in major markets like China, UK and European Union.
Experts see Tata Motors' poor performance as a long-term investment opportunity.
CLSA targets ₹930 for Tata Motors, BNP Paribas ₹935, citing strong domestic demand and JLR performance.
Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to take the advice of a good expert.
