HDFC to ICICI: 7 stocks for high returns; Check share analysis NOW!

Business
Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has advised buying HDFC Bank shares. Its target is given as ₹2,100, which is currently in the range of ₹1,683. The share's high is ₹1,880
Brokerage firm Bernstein has given Neutral rating on ICICI Bank shares. Currently, share is in the ₹1220-1225 range. Its target price is given as ₹1,440, which is up to 18% higher
Sharekhan has advised buying Maruti Suzuki shares. This share is currently in the range of ₹12,478. The target for this share is given as ₹14,500, which is about 15% higher
Tata Motors share is currently trading in range of ₹661. Sharekhan has given BUY rating on this share. The target for this share is given as ₹1,099
Sharekhan has advised betting on BEL shares. Currently, the share is in the range of ₹256. Its target price is given as ₹380, which is about 48% higher than the current price
Sharekhan has advised buying Transport Corporation shares for 1 year. Currently, share is in range of ₹961. Its target has been given by the brokerage as ₹1,400
Goldman Sachs is bullish on aviation stock Interglobe Aviation (Indigo). The target price for this share is given as ₹5,050, which is currently in the range of ₹4,428
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment
