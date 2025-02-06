UAE Gold Rate on February 6: Rate of gold surges again; Check

Business
1 gm- AED 321.50 (Rs 7,664)
8 gm- AED 2,572 (Rs 61,313)
10 gm- AED 3,215 (Rs 76,642)
100 gm- AED 32,150 (Rs 7,66,417)
1 gm -AED 345.75 (Rs 8,242)
8 gm- AED 2,766 (Rs 65,938)
10 gm- AED 3,457.50 (Rs 82,423)
100 gm- AED 34,575 (Rs 8,24,227)
1 gm- AED 263 (Rs 6,270)
8 gm- AED 2,104 (Rs 50,157)
10 gm- AED 2,630 (Rs 62,696)
100 gm- AED 26,300 (Rs 6,26,960)
