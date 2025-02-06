Business

UAE Gold Rate on February 6: Rate of gold surges again; Check

Image credits: Pixabay

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 321.50 (Rs 7,664)

8 gm- AED 2,572 (Rs 61,313)

10 gm- AED 3,215 (Rs 76,642)

100 gm- AED 32,150 (Rs 7,66,417)
 

Image credits: Freepik

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm -AED 345.75 (Rs 8,242)

8 gm- AED 2,766 (Rs 65,938)

10 gm- AED 3,457.50 (Rs 82,423)

100 gm- AED 34,575 (Rs 8,24,227)
 

Image credits: Freepik

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 263 (Rs 6,270)

8 gm- AED 2,104 (Rs 50,157)

10 gm- AED 2,630 (Rs 62,696)

100 gm- AED 26,300 (Rs 6,26,960)
 

Image credits: Getty

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 6: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Hemo Organics to Lincoln Pharma: 10 top gainers today on February 6

LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

Gold price RISES before Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates on February 6