UAE Gold Rate on February 12: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check

Business
1 gm- AED 323.50 (Rs 7,650)
8 gm- AED 2,588 (Rs 61,202)
10 gm- AED 3,235 (Rs 76,502)
100 gm- AED 32,350 (Rs 7,65,019)
1 gm- AED 347.75 (Rs 8,224)
8 gm- AED 2,782 (Rs 65,789)
10 gm- AED 3,477.50 (Rs 82,237)
100 gm- AED 34,775 (Rs 8,22,366)
1 gm- AED 264.70 (Rs 6,260)
8 gm- AED 2,117.60 (Rs 50,077)
10 gm- AED 2,647 (Rs 62,597)
100 gm- AED 26,470 (Rs 6,25,968)
