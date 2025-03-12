Top gainers of March 12: Capital Trust surges over 16%

Business
Increase - 16.40% Current Price - 90.38 Rupees
Increase - 14.18% Current Price - 102.50 Rupees
Increase - 13.05% Current Price - 607.05 Rupees
Increase - 12.08% Current Price - 636.80 Rupees
Increase - 11.14% Current Price - 129.05 Rupees
Increase - 10.30% Current Price - 24.40 Rupees
Increase - 10.00% Current Price - 12.10 Rupees
Increase - 9.15% Current Price - 17.52 Rupees
Increase - 9.15% Current Price - 27.67 Rupees
Increase - 9.12% Current Price - 21.64 Rupees
Investment in the stock market is subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert.
UAE Gold Rate on March 12: 22k 8 gm gold rate DROPS for second day
Gold price DROPS before Holi: Check 24k gold rates NOW
Qatar Gold Rate on March 11: Check rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold
Top gainers stocks today: Hemo Organic jumps 19%; check full list