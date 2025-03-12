Business

Top gainers of March 12: Capital Trust surges over 16%

1- OCCL Ltd Share Price

Increase - 16.40% Current Price - 90.38 Rupees

2- Capital Trust Share Price

Increase - 14.18% Current Price - 102.50 Rupees

3- India Tourism Share Price

Increase - 13.05% Current Price - 607.05 Rupees

4- Jay Ushin Share Price

Increase - 12.08% Current Price - 636.80 Rupees

5- Banaras Beads Share Price

Increase - 11.14% Current Price - 129.05 Rupees

6- Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Share Price

Increase - 10.30% Current Price - 24.40 Rupees

7- Vintage Sec Share Price

Increase - 10.00% Current Price - 12.10 Rupees

8- Mukat Pipes Share Price

Increase - 9.15% Current Price - 17.52 Rupees

9- Kachchh Mineral Share Price

Increase - 9.15% Current Price - 27.67 Rupees

10- Gallops Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 9.12% Current Price - 21.64 Rupees

