Business

THIS bank stock to give great returns? Check analysis, price

Bank Stock Can Give Excellent Returns

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has high expectations from the country's largest private bank, HDFC. It has given a buy rating on its shares and a big target for the share

HDFC Bank Share Price

On Friday, February 21, HDFC's share closed at ₹1,690, up by 0.17%

HDFC Bank Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has advised to buy HDFC Bank shares. The target price for this share for the long term is ₹2,050. According to this, the share can give a return of up to 21%

Why Buy HDFC Bank Share

The bank's strategy is now to earn profit. The bank's focus is on controlling the credit-deposit ratio and investing in high-return sectors

Future of HDFC Bank

The bank's net interest margin is under pressure, but management believes it will improve by FY27. The bank is replacing expensive borrowing with deposits

HDFC Bank's Quarterly Results

HDFC's net profit in the third quarter was ₹16,736 crore, up 2.2% year-on-year. NII increased by 8% year-on-year to ₹30,690 crore

What is the Brokerage's Opinion

According to Motilal Oswal, HDFC is working on a strategy to add customers and build long-term relationships. The bank has decided to reduce expensive deposits

HDFC Bank's Deposits

The brokerage says that the bank's CASA ratio has fallen to 34%, but management expects it to improve. There is an expectation of an annual increase of 15% in deposits in FY25-27

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment

JSW Energy to Godrej: Top 10 stocks to buy TODAY for best returns

Gold Prices Soar Again: Check updated rates before buying February 21

Tata Steel to NTPC: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on February 21

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 20: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices