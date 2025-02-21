Tata Steel to NTPC: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on February 21

Business
Tata Steel informed that it purchased 191 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings for ₹2,603.16 crore. Share closed at ₹138 on February 20.
Kotak Mahindra Bank appointed Vyomesh Kapasi as Product Head. The bank's share closed at ₹1,970 on Thursday, February 20.
JM Financial reported receiving a ₹230 crore refund order from the Tax Department for the assessment year 2008-09. Share closed at ₹102.69 on Feb 20.
The company informed that it signed an MoU with Bharat Light & Power. The share closed 1.41 percent higher at ₹106.10 on February 20 after market closed.
The company received an initial installment of ₹100 crore from C-DoT for land in Electronic City, Bangalore. Share closed 4.99% higher at ₹269.20.
Samvardhana Motherson created Motherson Treasury Strategy in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Share closed 2.44% higher at ₹131.60 on February 20.
Company laid the foundation stone for Narayana Health City, an 1,100-bed hospital project in Kolkata. The first phase investment will be ₹900 crore.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment. Investment in stock markets are subject to market risk.
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 20: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices
Qatar Gold Rate on February 20: 22k 8gm gold now costs QAR 2,660
UAE Gold Rate on February 20: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES
Prajay Engineers to Duroply: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 20