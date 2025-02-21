Tata Steel to NTPC: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on February 21

Business

Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on February 21

1. Tata Steel Share

Tata Steel informed that it purchased 191 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings for ₹2,603.16 crore. Share closed at ₹138 on February 20.

2. Kotak Mahindra Bank Share

Kotak Mahindra Bank appointed Vyomesh Kapasi as Product Head. The bank's share closed at ₹1,970 on Thursday, February 20.

3. JM Financial Share

JM Financial reported receiving a ₹230 crore refund order from the Tax Department for the assessment year 2008-09. Share closed at ₹102.69 on Feb 20.

4. NTPC Green Energy Share

The company informed that it signed an MoU with Bharat Light & Power. The share closed 1.41 percent higher at ₹106.10 on February 20 after market closed.

5. ITI Ltd Share

The company received an initial installment of ₹100 crore from C-DoT for land in Electronic City, Bangalore. Share closed 4.99% higher at ₹269.20.

6. Samvardhana Motherson Share

Samvardhana Motherson created Motherson Treasury Strategy in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Share closed 2.44% higher at ₹131.60 on February 20.

7. Narayana Hrudayalaya Share

Company laid the foundation stone for Narayana Health City, an 1,100-bed hospital project in Kolkata. The first phase investment will be ₹900 crore.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment. Investment in stock markets are subject to market risk.

