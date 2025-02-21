Business

JSW Energy to Godrej: Top 10 stocks to buy TODAY for best returns

1- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Stock Price

Increase - 9.85%

Current Price - ₹1016.95

2- Godrej Industries Stock Price

Increase - 7.40%

Current Price - ₹1085.90

3- Century Ply Stock Price

Increase - 6.73%

Current Price - ₹798.10

4- JSW Energy Stock Price

Increase - 6.69%

Current Price - ₹499.75

5- JSW Infrastructure Stock Price

Increase - 5.74%

Current Price - ₹252.00

6- ITI Ltd Stock Price

Increase - 4.99%

Current Price - ₹282.65

7- Kaynes Technologies Stock Price

Increase - 4.97%

Current Price - ₹4418.85

8- IREDA Stock Price

Increase - 4.63%

Current Price - ₹181.80

9- KEI Industries Stock Price

Increase - 4.59%

Current Price - ₹3901.95

10- L&T Tech Stock Price

Increase - 4.24%

Current Price - ₹5124.15

Disclaimer

Investments in the stock market are subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert.

