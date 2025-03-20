Business

KEC to KFIN: Top 7 strong stocks to watch on March 20

1- Shipping Corporation of India Share Price

Increase - 13.00%

Current Price - 178.19 Rupees

2- KEC International Share Price

Increase - 9.87%

Current Price - 841.00 Rupees

3- Emcure Pharma Share Price

Increase - 7.64%

Current Price - 1004.00 Rupees

4- Orient Refractories Share Price

Increase - 6.27%

Current Price - 442.00 Rupees

5- Fine Organic Industries Share Price

Increase - 6.01%

Current Price - 3999.05 Rupees

6- Eris Lifesciences Share Price

Increase - 4.75%

Current Price - 1405.05 Rupees

7- KFIN Technologies Share Price

Increase - 5.48%

Current Price - 1028.05 Rupees

8- Amber Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 4.80%

Current Price - 7194.05 Rupees

9- Bharat Forge Share Price

Increase - 4.27%

Current Price - 1184.55 Rupees

10- Nuvama Wealth Share Price

Increase - 3.91%

Current Price - 5860.60 Rupees

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to get the opinion of a good expert. 

