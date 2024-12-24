Business

Tata to Hind Copper: Top 10 gainers today on December 24

1- Tata Investment Stock Price

Increase - 13.06%

Current Price - ₹7369.10

2- Triveni Engineering Stock Price

Increase - 7.21%

Current Price - ₹490.80

3- Amber Enterprises Stock Price

Increase - 6.98%

Current Price - ₹7395.00

4- Tata Chemicals Stock Price

Increase - 4.85%

Current Price - ₹1084.50

5- KFIN Technologies Stock Price

Increase - 5.08%

Current Price - ₹1486.70

6- MRPL Share Price

Increase - 4.03%

Current Price - ₹148.13

7- InterGlobe Share Price

Increase - 4.55%

Current Price - ₹4637.10

8- Hind Copper Share Price

Increase - 4.05%

Current Price - ₹282.10

9- Tejas Networks Share Price

Increase - 4.20%

Current Price - ₹1237.70

10- Finolex Cables Share Price

Increase - 3.64%

Current Price - ₹1194.05

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Gold Vs Stocks: Which investment performed better in 2024; Check HERE

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for

Gold price FALLS on December 24: Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December