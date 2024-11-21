Tata power to Dr. Reddy: 8 stocks to watch on November 21

Business
UPL recently partnered with Alpha Wave Global, securing a $350 million investment in its seeds business, Advanta
The US drug regulator issued Form 483 with 7 observations for the company's API manufacturing facility, potentially impacting its stock
Tata Power signed an MoU with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corp. to develop a 5,000 MW clean energy project in Bhutan
The company signed a ₹226 crore project agreement with the West Bengal government, potentially influencing its stock performance
The company invested ₹100 crore in Aditya Birla Capital Digital on a rights basis
JSW Steel was declared the preferred bidder for Goa's Dharbandora mineral block-12, containing approximately 48.5 metric tons of iron ore
Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary, filed a DRHP for a potential ₹3,500 crore IPO
Adani Infra announced an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in PSP Projects at ₹642.06 per share