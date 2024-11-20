Aditya Birla to JSW steel: 8 stocks to watch on 21st November

Business
Aditya Birla Capital has invested ₹100 crore in its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd. The share closed at ₹183.99 on November 19, 2024
Dr. Reddy's Hyderabad API manufacturing unit received 7 observations along with a Form 483 from the US FDA. The share closed at ₹1,213.40 on November 19, 2024
JSW Steel Ltd. announced it is the preferred bidder for Kodli Mineral Block-XII, Dharbandora, Goa. The share closed at ₹945 on November 19, 2024
NLC India announced a new investment in NLC India Renewables through share purchase. The share closed at ₹236 on November 19, 2024
Aegis Logistics' subsidiary, Aegis Vopax Terminals, filed an application with SEBI for a ₹3,500 crore IPO. The share closed at ₹835 on November 19, 2024
After market close, the company announced a dividend of ₹35 per share to its investors. The share closed at ₹6,000 on November 19, 2024
The company reported significant drilling results indicating potential for increased gold resources. Shares closed at ₹119.55 on November 19, 2024
The company announced a ₹226 crore contract to supply 13 ferries to the West Bengal government. Shares closed at ₹1,404 on November 19, 2024
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.