Business

Tata Motors to Bajaj Auto: Stocks to watch on October 16, 2024

Image credits: Freepik

Bajaj Auto, LTTS

Shares of Bajaj Auto and LTTS will be in focus as both companies announce their second-quarter results today.


 

Image credits: Freepik

Reliance Industries

RIL's oil-to-chemicals business faces ongoing challenges, but new energy ventures could provide potential growth opportunities in the future.

 

Image credits: Freepik@Chano_1_Na

IndiGo

IndiGo has received SEBI approval for IndiGo Ventures, a fund aimed at investing in innovative aviation startups to enhance operational capabilities.

Image credits: Freepik@toia

Adani Energy Solutions

AESL acquired two project SPVs from PFC Consulting for Rs 38 crore, focusing on power transmission expansion in Gujarat.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

PVR Inox

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 crore, with plans to boost revenue through upcoming blockbuster films and new screens.

Image credits: Freepik@dienfauh

Vodafone Idea

Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman expressed confidence in Vodafone Idea's turnaround, supported by recent fundraising and a $3.6 billion capital expenditure cycle.

 

Image credits: Freepik@CreativeDesign786

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover saw a 36% increase in retail sales in the first half, driven by strong demand for Range Rover and Defender models.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Find Next One