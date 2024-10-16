Tata Motors to Bajaj Auto: Stocks to watch on October 16, 2024

Business
Shares of Bajaj Auto and LTTS will be in focus as both companies announce their second-quarter results today.
RIL's oil-to-chemicals business faces ongoing challenges, but new energy ventures could provide potential growth opportunities in the future.
IndiGo has received SEBI approval for IndiGo Ventures, a fund aimed at investing in innovative aviation startups to enhance operational capabilities.
AESL acquired two project SPVs from PFC Consulting for Rs 38 crore, focusing on power transmission expansion in Gujarat.
PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 crore, with plans to boost revenue through upcoming blockbuster films and new screens.
Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman expressed confidence in Vodafone Idea's turnaround, supported by recent fundraising and a $3.6 billion capital expenditure cycle.
Jaguar Land Rover saw a 36% increase in retail sales in the first half, driven by strong demand for Range Rover and Defender models.