Reliance Industries to Wipro: Stocks to watch on October 14, 2024

Business
Reliance Industries is scheduled to disclose its Q2 earnings report after market hours on October 14. Investors will also be looking for updates on its bonus share issuance.
Wipro's board will meet on October 16 to discuss a bonus share issue. Wipro is notable as the Nifty constituent with the most bonus issues to date.
On Monday, October 14, the lock-in period for shareholders expires, allowing 12.6 crore shares (equal to 2% of the company's outstanding equity) to become tradeable.
The Finance Ministry recently raised Hindustan Aeronautics to Maharatna status, making it India's 14th such business.
Avenue Supermarts reported a 5.8% increase in net profit for the second quarter, hitting Rs 659.6 crore, while revenue increased by 14.4% to Rs 14,444.5 crore.
The company has come under scrutiny by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) due to its pricing practices for the S1 X 2 kWh model.