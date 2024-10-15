7 Diwali stock picks for festive portfolio boost

Business
HDFC Securities has identified CAMS as a momentum pick for 10 days with a target price and stop-loss of ₹4,890
HDFC Securities recommends Kfin Tech with a 10-day target of ₹1,150 and a stop-loss of ₹1,025. Positive short-term trade
Axis Direct gives Piramal Pharma a BUY rating for 15 days with a target of ₹250 and a stop-loss of ₹222
Axis Direct recommends buying Varun Beverages with a 15-day target of ₹630 and a stop-loss of ₹588 Entry at ₹593-599
Axis Direct suggests holding Garden Reach for 15 days with a target of ₹1,997 and a stop-loss of ₹1,685
Axis Direct is bullish on IG Petrochems with a 15-day target of ₹644 and a stop-loss of ₹572
Axis Direct's positional pick is AGI Greenpac with a 15-day target of ₹1,135 and a stop-loss of ₹995
