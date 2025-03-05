Swiggy to Zomato: Top food delivery stocks; Check share price

Business
Swiggy and Zomato shares have corrected by more than 45% in three months. Selling is going on after the December quarter results. There is a jump in shares on Wednesday, February 5
On Wednesday, March 5, Swiggy shares are trading in the range of ₹349.95 till 10 am. The share is currently trading at a 30% discount based on the food delivery business valuation
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has advised to bet on share for at least one year. The target price of this share is given as ₹740, which is about 125% more than the target price
Swiggy's share made its low level of ₹317 on March 3. After listing, this share reached ₹617, which is its high level. It has become about half from there
Zomato's share is trading in the range of ₹226.85 till 10 am on Wednesday, March 5. Brokerage says, this share is on the valuation of food delivery business. Good for long term
ICICI Securities has advised to keep this share in the portfolio for 1 year. The target price of this share is given as ₹310, which is about 36% more
Zomato's share reached a high of ₹305 in December 2024. It made its low level of ₹203
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment
